Financial close reached for 350,000 tpy wte plant in Leicestershire

Along with its project partners Biffa and Green Investment Group (GIG), Covanta has reached financial close on the Newhurst Energy from Waste facility. According to a joint announcement released on Tuesday, Covanta will share ownership of half of the facility with GIG, which is part of the Australian Macquerie Group. The remaining 50 per cent of the project is held by the British waste management company Biffa, which is to be the primary waste supplier for the facility. Covanta will be responsible for the operation and management of the plant after it is commissioned.

When it is completed the plant is to have a throughput of up to 350,000 tonnes of waste per year and the ability to generate up to 42 MW of power. It is to be located near Shepshed, Leicestershire, with access to the M1 motorway.

The project partners also announced that they had awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the facility to the Swiss plant engineering company Hitachi Zosen Inova. The construction of the waste treatment facility is currently expected to take around 39 months. According to HZI, this project will be its twelfth in the UK and its third in collaboration with Covanta.