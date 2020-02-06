Lower volumes in Derichebourg's recycling business

Derichebourg saw scrap metal sales volumes decrease in October and November. The French concern said the decline in recycling volumes was the main reason for lower earnings in the first four months of its business year which started on 1 October. At constant scope of consolidation, recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (recurring Ebitda) had fallen by approximately €8m against the same four-month period in the prior year, Derichebourg announced following the company's annual general meeting on 31 January.

Scrap tonnages had returned to previous-year levels in December, said Derichebourg. Steel scrap volumes processed during the first financial quarter had come in 12.5 per cent below those of the previous year, "in line with steel production in the group's countries of delivery", said the French concern. Non-ferrous volumes were off by 1.2 per cent against the prior-year quarter.

Price movements reduced ferrous scrap revenue by 23 per cent and non-ferrous scrap revenue by 9 per cent in the first financial quarter. The concern did not report its revenue or sales volumes.