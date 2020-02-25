Recovered paper utilisation in Europe slightly down

Last year, 48.6 million tonnes of recovered paper were used to manufacture new paper and board products by the members of the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI). This is a decline by 0.4 per cent compared to 2018, according to preliminary statistics released by the umbrella organisation. During the same period, there was also a decrease in paper and board production in the CEPI region. This meant that the recovered paper utilisation rate increased in 2019 by around one percentage point to 54.3 per cent.

Recovered exports from the region continued to decline, contracting by close to ten per cent, according to preliminary statistics. In 2018, exports from the region stood at 9.9 million tonnes, down around six per cent compared to the year before.

Total paper and board production in the CEPI region declined by three per cent in 2019 to 89.5 million tonnes. Output was below 90 million tonnes for the first time since 2009, CEPI reported in its preliminary statistics released last Friday.

The umbrella association covered 18 European countries last year, namely Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.