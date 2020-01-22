Amsterdam prepares sale of waste to energy plant operator AEB

The Amsterdam city government intends to sell the waste incineration plant operator Afval Energie Bedrijf (AEB) and will present the decision in principle to the city council in February. The city is planning a "competitive sales process", with the council expected to give the final "go" signal in spring, the city government announced on Tuesday. The sales process is forecast to be completed at the end of 2020.

The city does not plan to extend its waste management contract with AEB, which expires at the end of 2022, before the launch of the sales process, as it would make the process more complicated. For waste treatment in the period after 2022, Amsterdam plans to select a company with the best offer "on the basis of price, sustainability and circularity".

The main criterion in selecting the buyer for AEB will be price, according to the city government. The parties will also have to meet certain suitability criteria. An integrity check will be carried out and the parties must demonstrate that they have adequate financial capacities. "They must also acquire 100 percent of the shares, offer transaction security and limit the liability risks for the municipality," the city government said.

Further criteria are that the buyer plans to hold AEB for a longer period of time, the protection of public interests such as district heat supply and the recovery of municipal waste streams, and the preservation of jobs and working conditions. The buyer will have to guarantee the continuity of AEB and aim for "CO2-neutral business operations", according to the city.

The full report on Amsterdam's plans appears in EUWID Recycling and Waste Management 3/2020, out on 5 February.