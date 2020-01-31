More than €100m EU support for waste plants in Poland

The European Commission has approved subsidies from the EU Cohesion Fund for two new waste to energy plants in Poland. The facility in Gdańsk will be allocated almost €63m from the fund, the facility in Olsztyn almost €40m, the Commission reported on Thursday. The plants will produce both electricity and district heat.

The Gdańsk facility will have an annual treatment capacity of 160,000 tonnes and is expected to start operating in January 2023. The contract to build the plant and operate it for for 25 years was awarded to a Franco-Italian consortium consisting of Astaldi, Termomeccanica Ecologia and Dalkia Wastenergy.

The Olsztyn plant is to treat up to 120,000 tonnes of waste a year and is expected to start operating in November 2022. The contract covering construction and operation was awarded to a consortium consisting of the Spanish waste management company Urbaser and the financial investor Meridiam.

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, described the projects as "good examples for the 'think globally, act locally' scope of EU Cohesion Policy. Locally, the plants will greatly benefit the waste treatment and efficient energy production in both cities; globally, they will reduce the environmental impact of waste in the whole Baltic Sea area." Poland is receiving over €10bn support for projects related to environmental protection and resource efficiency from EU cohesion policy during the 2014-2020 budget period, according to the Commission.