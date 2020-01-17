Nestlé commits CHF2bn for recycled plastics

The Swiss consumer goods group Nestlé plans to spend up to CHF2bn to encourage the use of food-grade recycled plastics instead of primary material. The company said on Thursday it would source up to two million metric tonnes of food-grade recycled plastics and allocate more than CHF1.5bn (ca. €1.4bn) "to pay a premium for these materials between now and 2025". At present, supply of food-grade recycled plastics is limited, according to Nestlé. The initiatives announced by the group this week are intended to help create a market for these materials.

The company also committed to reduce its use of primary plastics by a third by 2025. In 2018, Nestle's use of plastic packaging totalled 1.7 million tonnes globally, according to the group's sustainability report. PET accounted for the largest share (48 per cent), followed by PE (24 per cent) and PP (12 per cent). Laminates had an 11 per cent share.

To support packaging innovation, Nestlé plans to launch a CHF250m venture fund to invest in start-up companies focusing on areas such as recycling solutions, new materials and refill systems.

Nestlé's CEO Mark Schneider described "making recycled plastics safe for food" as an enormous challenge for the food industry. "That is why in addition to minimizing plastics use and collecting waste, we want to close the loop and make more plastics infinitely recyclable. We are taking bold steps to create a wider market for food-grade recycled plastics and boost innovation in the packaging industry. We welcome others to join us on this journey," Mr Schneider said.