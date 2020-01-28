French recovered paper prices tumble again, but remain in positive territory

"We have never seen prices like this,” one recovered paper merchant told EUWID in the second-last week of January. Indeed, all prices on the French recovered paper market yielded once again in January and particularly the quotes for the ordinary grades and sorted graphic paper for deinking are lower than they have been in more than 10 years.

Recovered paper merchants are very concerned about future sales of sorted graphic paper for deinking (1.11). With UPM’s Chapelle Darblay newsprint mill, which has reportedly already sharply curtailed its production, expected to depart from the market soon, France will lose one of two major customers for this recovered paper grade. Across Europe as well, demand for sorted graphic paper for deinking is very sluggish at the moment, EUWID was told.

Some slight relief was provided by exports to countries in the Far East, which several merchants said were better than in the previous month. Following the interruption of imports in December, Indonesia reportedly purchased material again and had good demand.

Our online subscribers can access the full report immediately here.

The full market report on the recovered paper market in France also appears in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 3/2020 published on 5 February.