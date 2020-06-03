German waste plastics market in crisis

Plastics recyclers in Germany continue to face massive pressure from cheap primary plastics and largely subdued demand. Recycling hardly played a role any more, commented recyclers who could often only sell small amounts of recycled pellet. Sales had continued to trend lower in almost all sectors in May. The construction industry was also clearly feeling the effects of the downturn brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Nor had plastics converters reacted to reductions in regranulate prices. Rock-bottom prices for primary plastics were making recycling economically unviable. Without help, recyclers were in danger of bankruptcy, insiders pointed out. An entire collection, sorting and processing infrastructure system could be wiped out, warned Peter Kurth, president of the German waste management federation BDE. He urged policymakers to put the circular economy "on the agenda in a completely new way".

