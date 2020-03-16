The Dutch end-of-life vehicle recycling organisation ARN is divesting its processing plant for automotive shredder residue (ASR or fluff). Located in the city of Tiel, around 45 km from Arnhem, will be transferred to the ownership of ESA. A ten-year cooperation agreement including arrangements covering the required car recycling capacity had been signed, ARN announced. The organisations agreed to not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The buyer, ESA (Euro Scrap Alliance), belongs to Remondis through its parent company TSR. ESA, in turn, is the parent company of HKS Metals, which describes itself as the Dutch market leader in the recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal and e-scrap. The company puts its annual processing volume at around one million tonnes per year.

ARN considered the opening of its "Post-Shredder Treatment" (PST) plant in Tiel in 2011 an important step towards Dutch compliance with the 2015 targets in the EU ELV Directive. Beginning in 2015, EU member states have been required to ensure that 95 per cent of end-of-life vehicles by weight are recovered and that 85 per cent of the material from ELVs is reused or recycled.