Battery Directive first measure to be tabled under upcoming EU action plan

The EU needs "targeted action in sectors where potential for circularity is high". Batteries are to come first, followed by packaging, vehicles, textiles, and construction, according to EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius. The Commission would also step up efforts to "address the sustainability challenges of plastic products", Mr Sinkevičius said at the Environment Council meeting on Thursday. Furthermore, he reaffirmed the need to strengthen the EU’s "capacity to take responsibility for its own waste". Further planned measures include a "right to repair" to empower consumers.

The European Commission plans to present its new action plan for the circular economy on 10 March in Brussels, on the same day as its new European industrial strategy and its strategy for small and medium sized enterprises. The Commission’s proposal for amending the EU Directive on batteries and waste batteries is expected to be published in autumn. It will include provisions on the reuse and recovery of batteries from electric and hybrid vehicles, which have not been covered by the Directive so far.