EU steel scrap exports hit new record in 2019

The European Union member states exported a total of 21.8 million tonnes of steel scrap, with a value of €6.0bn, to countries outside the EU (third countries) last year. According to newly released provisional figures from Eurostat, last year's exports topped 2018 export volumes (21.7 million tonnes, €6.4bn).



The previous record reached in 2018 (21.7 million tonnes with a value €6.4 billion) was thus again slightly exceeded, as current, still provisional figures from Eurostat show. Deliveries to Egypt, India and Bangladesh in particular increased sharply.

This will be Eurostat's final annual statistical report of aggregated data for the EU-28. Due to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU, community-wide figures after 31 January 2020 will include only volumes for the EU-27, the European statistical authority explained on its website.

Turkey again the largest importer of European ferrous scrap

Turkey was again the most important consumer of European steel scrap by far in 2019. However, EU-28 exports to Turkey fell slightly in the reporting year from 12.1 to 12.0 million tonnes. The biggest decreases in shipments destined for Turkey were reported for the UK (2.1 million tonnes; -15 per cent) and Belgium (1.4 million tonnes; -29 per cent). By contrast, steel scrap exports from the Netherlands to Turkey rose from 2.4 to 3.1 million tonnes.

Significant tonnage increases were reported for EU exports to Egypt and India. With an import volume of 2.0 million tonnes (2018: 1.6 million tonnes), Egypt defended its second place among the most important destination markets for European ferrous scrap exporters. It was followed in third place by India, which last year imported around 1.9 million tonnes and thus a good 330,000 tonnes more ferrous scrap from the EU.

