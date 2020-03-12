IFAT Munich rescheduled for September

IFAT organisers, Messe München, decided Wednesday night that the trade fair will be postponed and will not go ahead as scheduled from 4 to 8 May. The event, among the largest gatherings for the global environmental services and technologies industry, is now to run from 7 to 11 September in Munich, Germany. Recycling and waste management insiders tell EUWID that industry organisations, among them the German waste management association BDE, were informing their members of the change.

The spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Europe has already been responsible for the cancellation or postponement of numerous trade fairs and public gatherings. The waste management and recycling industries are no exception here.

Bvse cancels recovered paper conference

Today, the German recycling and waste management industry association Bvse cancelled its 23rd International Recovered Paper Conference (or "Altpapiertag"), which was to have taken place in Düsseldorf, Germany on 19 March 2020. It was also announced earlier this week that the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), scheduled for late March in Amsterdam, would be postponed. No new date has yet been set.

The International Automobile Recycling Congress (IARC), which was to have taken place in Geneva this week, was likewise postponed. It is now scheduled from 2 to 4 September.

Other event organisers are still deciding how to proceed. The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) said on Tuesday that it was gathering information and advice regarding its annual convention, which is scheduled in Istanbul, Turkey for 17-20 May. The international trade association aims to "make a sound decision in the very coming days".