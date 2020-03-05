IFAT to go ahead as planned, for now

Despite the cancellation of other major events due to concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19, the Messe München still plans to hold the IFAT trade fair as planned, a spokesperson told EUWID on Tuesday. The event, among the largest exhibitions worldwide for the environmental services and technology industry, including the waste management, recycling, water and waste water segments, is scheduled to run from 4 to 8 May in Munich.

Messe München emphasized that it remains in contact with public health officials regarding the coronavirus. The organisation said it would follow the recommendations and guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), the German public health agency Robert-Koch-Institut and public health departments. The trade fair organisers were working in close coordination with public health officials on the planning and execution of the IFAT fair.

The precautions already arranged for the fair include more frequent cleaning, particularly of sanitary facilities and highly trafficked areas, and the installation of additional disinfectant dispensers.

Messe München has also set up a coronavirus hotline for questions related to its events. The number is: +49 89 949-20720.