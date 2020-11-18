Prezero gets green light for Suez Nordic takeover

The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of the Swedish waste management company Suez Nordic AB by Prezero International GmbH. The overlaps between the activities of the two companies are negligible, the Commission said. The Commission has examined the transaction under the simplified procedure.

Up until now, Prezero has not been active in Sweden. However, its parent concern, the Schwarz Group, is present on the Swedish market through the retail chains Lidl and Kaufland. Prezero and the French environmental group Suez announced the transaction in September.

The Swedish activities are valued at around €357m. They comprise some 50 stores with around 1,100 employees. Last year, Suez had sales of around €250m in Sweden and achieved an Ebitda of around €34m.