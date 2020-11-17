Second lockdown in France sends ordinary RCP grades higher

New lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders in France are beginning to have an impact on the recovered paper (RCP) market. Interviews with market players conducted in the second week of November made it clear that buyers were slowly starting to worry a little about their ability to source their raw material in the near-term.

Corrugated case material manufacturers still had decent amounts of recovered paper on stock and availability was good, insiders said in mid-November. Nonetheless, a certain degree of caution and vigilance was evident. After all, the outlook was not positive. Recovered paper will become scarcer if France’s coronavirus restrictions remain in effect for a prolonged period of time.

While a few market players were already seeing signs of collection volumes receding in the first half of November, others reported a general expectation that arisings will fall very soon. The fact is that prices for ordinary recovered paper grades increased by a not-insignificant amount in November.

You can read the full market report in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 24/2020, out 25 November. Premium subscribers can access the market report here: