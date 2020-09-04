Little change on Germany's waste plastics market

The state of Germany’s waste plastics market has not improved in August. Demand picked up a little, but this sometimes came at the cost of prices as suppliers had to make minor concessions. As the summer holidays drew to a close, reprocessors received more enquiries from plastic converters as primary plastic had become a little more expensive again.

Some companies are still furloughing workers, with recyclers often operating below average capacity. Insiders are hoping for an upswing in the economy, which would likely raise the chances of prices edging higher. Nonetheless, the situation remains mired in uncertainty. Recyclers noted that business could not be described as consistent.

Primary plastics prices remain low

Recyclers are still hit hard by persistently low prices for primary plastics. Demand for recycled plastics had plunged by between 15 and 90 per cent in certain market segments, according to a quick poll carried out by the German waste management association BDE. The association felt that this was tantamount to a partial collapse of this sales market.

The industry is keenly awaiting information about how Germany will implement the provisions of the EU Directive on Single-Use Plastics (SUPD) and if and how the government will recoup the EU "plastic tax" budget contribution.

