After months of volatility, stable ferrous scrap prices in Germany

After the roller coaster ride of the past three months, prices on the German ferrous scrap market in April moved sideways for the first time this year. Prices for new scrap in particular held steady at March levels amidst good volume demand from steel mills coupled with tight supplies. In the old scrap segment, the export business failed to provide much momentum, so domestic free-delivered prices softened slightly, depending on the level of the previous month.

On the whole, scrap prices remain high in comparison to previous years. Given the very good order situation and substantial demand for scrap at steel mills, this situation will not change in the coming months, the scrap traders surveyed by EUWID were agreed.

Owing to the Easter holidays, the negotiations between scrap traders and steel mills started up slightly later than usual in April and occasionally lasted longer than was typical. "Everyone was waiting for the other party. It was annoying how on occasion haggling about a mark-down of a couple of euros continued up until the last minute," commented one respondent. However, especially for new scrap, the steel mills’ attempts to achieve price reductions were unsuccessful.

