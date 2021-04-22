Paprec, Schwarz Group and Remondis bid for Cespa

The construction group Ferrovial has received three preliminary offers for its environmental and waste management activities in Spain and Portugal. The three interested parties are Germany’s Remondis and the Schwarz Group via its subsidiary Prezero as well as the French waste management firm Paprec, reported the Spanish business newspaper “El Economista” last week, citing informed sources.

The investment firm EQT, which had also previously signalled interest in the activities, has reportedly withdrawn from the process.

The price for the Ferrovial subsidiary Cespa and other group activities in the waste management and street cleaning segment on the Iberian Peninsula is estimated to be around €900m, according to the newspaper.





