AEB Amsterdam to be sold to competitor AVR

The City of Amsterdam has disclosed the sucessful bidder for its waste to energy subsidiary AEB Amsterdam. On Wednesday, it announced the conclusion of a sales agreement with Harbour B.V., a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Rotterdam waste management company AVR Afvalverwerking B.V. The sale price amounted to €450m and would result in a book profit of around €60m for Amsterdam, the city said. It described the new owner as "a financially solid party with a focus on the long term", with extensive experience on the Dutch market and "an excellent reputation in the areas of sustainability of CO2 capture".

The sale is still subject to approval by the Dutch Consumer & Market Authority. The city expects the sale to be completed in the course of next year. AEB Amsterdam operates the Netherlands’ largest waste incineration facility with an annual capacity of 1.4 million tonnes. AVR operates two energy from waste plants in Duiven and Rozenburg, which treated close to 1.7 million tonnes of waste in 2020, according to the company’s annual report. In addition, AVR operates a biomass power plant fuelled with waste wood and an incineration plant for pulp residues from the paper industry.

AEB Amsterdam will indirectly come into Chinese ownership through the sale. AVR was taken over in 2013 by the Hong Kong company CK Infrastructure Holdings, which is part of the corporate empire controlled by the industrialist Li Ka Shing.

