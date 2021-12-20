Derichebourg finalises acquisition of scrap metal recycler Ecore

A major merger has been completed on the French scrap and metals recycling market. Market leader Derichebourg announced on Friday that it had finalised its takeover of competitor Ecore after having received clearance for the transaction from the EU Commission and various international competition authorities. Plans for the merger were announced about a year ago and the purchase agreement signed in early March.

None of the parties to the deal have disclosed the value of the transaction. The sellers are Guillaume Dauphin, the former sole owner of Ecore, and the investment company H.I.G. European Capital Partner SAS, which acquired a 49 per cent stake in the company in 2017.

The merger represented "the largest external growth operation" in the history of Derichebourg's environmental services division. The business area's most recent major transaction was the acquisition of he Spanish scrap and metal recycler Lyrsa two years ago. With the integration of Ecore, Derichebourg says it is consolidating the "critical size" that would make the company a leader in the circular economy for the recycling of scrap metals. Derichebourg now had a workforce of over 4,300 people for its recycling activities and operations in 11 countries.

