Renewcell secures waste textiles supply for Sundsvall plant

Renewcell has entered multi-year supply contracts with three European textile sorters, ensure that it has sufficient feedstock for the textiles recycling plant it is building in Sundsvall, Sweden. According to Renewcell, the German sorter Soex, Texaid from Switzerland and Sweden's Sysav will deliver "thousands of tonnes" of textile waste each year for recycling in the new facility. The material sent to Renewcell is to consist of clothing and other textiles that are collected from consumers and that cannot be marketed as second-hand goods.

"We continue to build a strong regional supplier network for textile waste fractions that are suitable for recycling with us, said Renewcell COO, Martin Stenfors. He said that his company was "delighted to be able to offer our partners a profitable and circular alternative to downcycling, incineration or landfill of textile products that can not be sold second hand, says Martin Stenfors, COO at Renewcell."