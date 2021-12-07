Waste plastics prices on the rise in Germany in November

German waste plastics prices increased across the board in November amid decent demand. Market participants often reported double digit mark-ups in the per tonne prices for regrind and recycled pellet. They attributed the increases to higher freight and energy costs and the scarcity of primary plastics. There was also a shortage of post-industrial scrap for a few types of plastic after short-time work was introduced. More and more converters are sending their scrap and rejects to toll processors for pelletising, limiting the amount available for sales on the free market. Film scrap is also in short supply.

Lively demand from Turkey and the Far East further fuelled this upward trend in prices. Market players saw record-setting price hikes for polyethylene film scrap in November. It was expected that the newly released Correspondents' Guidelines no. 12 would be applied to exports from December onwards. Sources told EUWID that the Netherlands intends to excercise its option to set a national cap of 2 per cent contamination for plastic waste exports to other EU member states, applying the same limit used for extra-EU exports.

A few market participants believe that December will bring another round of price increases for waste plastics, even though several converters and recyclers intend to perform routine maintenance or take Christmas holidays, some starting as early as 17 December. Yet, others are more sceptical about the upward trajectory of prices, pointing out that the pandemic is taking a turn for the worse again.

