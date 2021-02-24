Good export demand lifts ordinary RCP grades in the UK

Recovered paper (RCP) collection volumes in the UK declined in February compared with January and are still below the typical level for this time of year. “By the end of January, we had already processed the volumes arising after Christmas,” said one respondent. In addition to the pandemic-related restrictions, flooding and snow in many parts of the UK led to lower collection activity.

Collection volumes in the UK in 2020 declined by roughly 10 per cent compared with the previous year, market insiders estimate. For the ordinary grades, the decrease was in the single-digit range, while for woodfree recovered paper grades it was almost 20 per cent, they say. Insiders believe that this trend is continuing so far in the new year.

The problems with transporting exports to the EU have lessened somewhat but are not entirely resolved. According to estimates from The Recycling Association, the recovered paper volumes shipped to the EU since the beginning of the year are on average only around 70 to 80 per cent of the pre-Brexit levels. Only a minority of respondents reports that exports to the EU are back to the pre-Brexit volumes.

