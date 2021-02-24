Expected price correction on German steel scrap market in February

The price rally on the German steel scrap market has been interrupted for now. After ferrous scrap prices rose by more than 50 per cent between October and January, there was – as traders had been expecting – a price correction in February. However, prices are not expected to decline further in March.

Turkish mills’ reluctance to buy scrap in recent weeks was the main reason for the decline in ferrous scrap prices in the current monthly contracts signed between traders and German steel mills. Since mid-November, Turkey had been importing large quantities of scrap almost without interruption, thus driving scrap prices higher. But as of the middle of January, Turkish buyers started pulling back from the market. The export price fell sharply, making business unattractive for German traders.

