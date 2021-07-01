The German market for the treatment of non-hazardous commercial and industrial (C&I) waste is balanced, but only just. There were no major price changes, largely because energy from waste plant operators had taken such an uncompromising line, EUWID was told. “Waste to energy plant operators are doing everything they can right now to maintain current prices,” said one refuse-derived fuel (RDF) merchant active throughout the country. Not a single market player reported substantial changes in gate fees.

Difficult first quarter

Things had looked to be headed in a slightly different direction at the start of this year. A temporary dip in arisings did occur in the first quarter – not throughout Germany, but in some regions. This development was enough to prompt pretty sharp price cuts on the spot market for a time. Plants in eastern Germany were quoting merchants gate fees of €80-90 per tonne excluding delivery to the plant, which generally adds another €20-30 per tonne to the cost. Facilities in northern Germany were also accepting waste for “well below €100”. One market player commented that “the market is very tense at the moment, and a few people are quick to get cold feet”.

Rebound after Easter

The drop in prices did not last for long, though. Market players have seen C&I waste volumes rebound over the past one or two months. Most sources attribute the increased arisings to the end of the third lockdown in Germany and the gradual economic recovery, although the market has yet to get fully into gear again, due to high commodity prices and problems in international supply chains.

