German waste plastics market cools a little in June

The German waste plastics business was a little calmer in June. Recyclers and merchants told EUWID that sellers were largely able to maintain high regrind and regranulate prices with demand remaining decent. That being said, prices had often peaked, sources said. PP and PVC regrind were there exceptions. Still highly sought-after, they were the only grades to become more expensive. These prices are not expected to plummet any time soon, even though primary plastics had become a little cheaper of late.

The PE film scrap business experienced consolidation after Turkey banned imports in May. Export prices increased again a little. Recyclers in Germany that had paid peak prices in May managed to spend less in June. At the same time, industrial scrap generators are hoping for higher revenues, given rising oil prices, so they have put material on stock. A few market players are also speculating that Turkey's import ban will not last for long.

