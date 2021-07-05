PET recycling in Germany: Higher prices and volumes

With warmer weather in June, the supply situation improved slightly for recyclers of PET beverage bottles in Germany. In recent weeks, the higher temperatures have led to an up-tick in arisings of post-consumer bottles from deposit systems. After a "catastrophic May,” recyclers are now somewhat more optimistic again. With the further easing of restrictions in the events and hospitality sectors and better weather, supply could rise significantly again in the coming weeks, EUWID was told.

At the same time, though, the ongoing high demand for flakes and regranulate means purchasing bottles is challenging for recyclers. A handful of PET recyclers either did not receive the expected shipments of contracted volumes or they were unwilling to pay the high prices being charged on the spot market. Therefore, in some cases, the public holidays in June were used for brief production shutdowns.

On occasion, recyclers have tried to source PET beverage bottles outside of Germany because of a lack of domestic supply. Others who still have good inventory levels are already starting to secure volumes in advance of the drop-off in arisings that typically starts in October.

