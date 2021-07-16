Poland’s recovered paper market remained tense in April and May following a first quarter shaped by scant supply, strong demand and dramatic price hikes. Recovered paper merchants and paper mills alike faced serious challenges, insiders said.

While prices for supermarket paper and board (1.04) moved lower in some European countries in May, and availability improved a little in Western Europe because of a lack Far East exports, supply was tight in Poland. Both local paper producers and buyers in Ukraine were willing to pay more.

The first signs of an improvement did not emerge until June and or even July, market players said, an still they were not yet prepared to say there had been “a return to normal” or an easing of market pressure. The situation was frequently described as “a brief respite”.

The full market report for the recovered paper market in Poland appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (14/2021), published on 14 July. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

