Euric opposes ban on use of tyre-derived rubber infill in artificial turf pitches

The European Recycling Industries' Confederation (Euric) is urging the EU Commission to continue allowing granular rubber derived from end-of-life tyres to be used as infill in artificial turf. The umbrella group called last week for the recycling of scrap tyres into artificial turf infill to be included as a strategic objective in the new Circular Economy Package due to the environmental benefits of this application.

At the same time, Euric expressed its support for the European Commission's efforts to minimise pollution caused by microplastics. The Commission should introduce standardised risk management measures to avoid the unintentional release of microplastic into the environment, the umbrella association recommended.

A complete ban on infill made out of scrap tyres might have a negative impact on the environment and the transition to a circular economy, Euric warned. The confederation pointed out that some 527,000 tonnes of used tyres were processed into granular rubber for artificial turf each year. In the event of a ban, this material would be incinerated – or in the worst case might be stockpiled and dumped illegally.