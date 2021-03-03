Italian recovered paper prices lifted by strong demand

Strong demand has provided yet more upward momentum for recovered paper prices in Italy. Not only the packaging grades but also to the deinking grades recorded price increases in February. Many inquiries were received from Germany in February, respondents say. Asian and Italian producers of corrugated case material were also quite busy. This good demand coincided with relatively weak levels of supply.

Consequently, prices for mixed paper and board, supermarket paper and board and old corrugated containers (OCC) rose in February. There is no sign of the upward trend coming to an end. Many of the respondents surveyed by EUWID – suppliers as well as buyers – believe it is likely that prices for these grades will move higher again in March. Demand is good and because many countries still have some lockdown measures in place, no significant surge in collection volumes is expected.

After being fairly balanced for a long time, the market for deinking grades saw its first major mark-ups in recent months in February. Suppliers said there was strong demand, especially from Germany, while collection volumes remained weak. This caused an imbalance in the market.

The full report on the Italian recovered paper market appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (05/2021) out on 10 March. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

