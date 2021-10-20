Price correction on German recovered paper market

Prices on the German recovered paper market remain dynamic. After significant rises in September, downward corrections were reported in October. In September, the price increases were particularly noticeable for mixed paper and for supermarket paper and board, as some paper mills apparently had major concerns about securing sufficient supplies. During October, it appears that paper producers have been able to get prices lowered somewhat again.

Market participants told EUWID that price reductions average €10 per tonne in the current month. Depending on the baseline and the region, the mark-downs could also be as large as €20 tonnes. Prices on the German market are therefore approaching the level in neighbouring countries again, respondents say. However, the paper industry was not able to achieve its goal of completely erasing September’s price increases.

