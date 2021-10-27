OCC prices soften somewhat on UK market

There were mixed developments on the British market for recovered paper in October. While the availability of most grades was described as good, collection volumes of woodfree grades were still lower than usual for this time of year. For the most part, prices remained stable. Reductions were reported for old corrugated containers (OCC), while woodfree grades became more expensive.

It appeared a trend turnaround was starting for old corrugated containers (1.05) in October. Many, but not all, EUWID respondents reported that the pressure had eased markedly, especially on the export markets. German buyers were no longer driving prices, said experts, who suspected that German firms are now able to source sufficient recovered paper in their own market or in directly neighbouring countries and have restocked their inventories.

In addition, buyers from Asia, who were becoming very price-conscious in previous months, had been holding back with purchases. One reason for this is that China – still the motor for paper production in Asia – has reduced production at paper mills due to high energy costs and power cuts.

