Remondis to acquire RVM activities from Diebold Nixdorf

Remondis is expanding its reverse vending technology activities through a new acquisition. Germany's largest waste management company is to take over Diebold Nixdorf's reverse vending machine (RVM) activities. As part of a share deal, Remondis is to gain ownership of both Diebold Nixdorf Technology GmbH and Diebold Nixdorf Retail Services GmbH. The transaction must still be approved by German competition authorities. The parties to the deal have agreed not to disclose the sales price.

Through the acquisition, Remondis intends to offer a comprehensive set of service modules for the separate collection systems that will be established within the framework of the European Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP). It is intended that Remondis will continue to operate the intelligent take-back technology business within Germany. RVM manufacturing operations at the Ilmenau site in Thuringia are part of the deal as is the RVM service business in Germany, Remondis added.

The waste management group expects new systems for the separate collection of recyclable materials to emerge on European markets as part of the implementation of the EU's Single-Use Plastic Directive. In providing intelligent reverse vending technologies, Remondis sees itself supporting the shift towards a true materials cycle economy.

"The purchase of the DN Technology vending machine division and the DN Retail service business is an important step for Remondis towards becoming a full-service provider in the recycling industry. This will enable us to offer customers in Germany and many other countries comprehensive recycling solutions," explained Ralf Mandelatz, managing director of Remondis Recycling GmbH, the Remondis subsidiary set to take over the two Diebold Nixdorf business units. The deal will enable the German concern to broaden the range of its service offering to extend from recyclables take-back to reverse logistics, sorting and recycling and the production of high-quality secondary raw materials.