Ordinary recovered paper grades broadly stable in Italy

High prices are sticking around on Italy's recovered paper market. That being said, with the exception of small adjustments of a couple of euros towards the lower end of the bracket, prices for ordinary recovered paper grades have not increased again. Mixed paper and board (1.02), supermarket paper and board (1.04) and old corrugated container (OCC; 1.05) prices were generally described as stable in both August and September, although the lowest prices were eliminated here and there.

Demand for ordinary recovered paper grades remains healthy. Mixed paper, in particular, is in short supply since the majority of the material in this market segment is in the hands of the Comieco consortium so hardly any mixed paper is available on the free market. Various municipalities have organised auctions of recovered paper in recent weeks that were well received. Mixed paper prices are very high as a result, and nearing the level of OCC prices.

Echoing comments made in other countries, market participants in France reported that high grades had recently been in short supply, too, and prices had started to climb.

