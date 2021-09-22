Transport issues dominate the UK recovered paper market

A lack of transport capacity for freight by sea and land, due to the severe shortage of drivers for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and the international maritime transportation crisis, continues to overshadow the British recovered paper market. Even though recovered paper availability was slow to recover after the summer, transport issues were the real limiting factor for business, experts told EUWID. If they are available at all, HGVs arrive late and may be cancelled at short notice. “We have many loads of recovered paper waiting to go to customers at our yard, but have so far only been able to deliver a small proportion of them,” one expert told EUWID.

There was not much of an improvement on the sea container front, either. Many market players are trying to book containers well in advance. As a result, freight costs for haulage and sea containers continue to go up, which has started to have an impact on the pricing structure for re covered paper. “Without logistics constraints and hefty freight rates, ex works prices could be even higher,” one expert believed. “We are now selling our recovered paper on an ex works basis for this reason,” another insider added.

Mixed paper and board (1.02) is still highly sought after, especially in Continental Europe. Germany, in particular, was facing “a considerable shortfall,” one expert commented.

