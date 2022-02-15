World's third largest container shipping company to end waste plastic shipments

The French container shipping giant CMA CGM will not transport waste plastic after 1 June this year. The change in concern policy was announced in a speech given by group CEO Rodolphe Saadé last Friday during the international One Ocean Summit held in Brest, France.

In explaining the motivation for the decision, CMA CGM cited estimates that 10 million tonnes of plastic waste end up in the sea each year. Open air storage was one cause of marine plastic pollution, but so too was the absence of processing infrastructure for plastic waste that does not actively get recycled or reused. By ending the transport of plastic waste on its vessels, CMA CGM believed it would "prevent this type of waste from being exported to destinations where sorting, recycling or recovery cannot be assured." The move came in response to "urgent calls made by certain NGOs", according to the shipping concern.

Organised by the French government, last week's One Ocean Summit was meant to raise the level of ambition of the international community on marine issues and to result in tangible commitments from government and industry. The initiatives announced at the summit's concluding high-level meeting were to address a number of policy areas including the fight against marine pollution, in particular from plastics.





