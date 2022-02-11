EP's Environment Committee supports stricter battery collection targets

The EU Parliament's Environment Committee called for more ambitious collection targets for spent batteries in the new Battery Regulation. In a vote held Thursday afternoon, the majority of committee members backed raising the minimum collection rate for portable batteries to 70 per cent in 2025 and 80 per cent in 2030. In its proposal for the new regulation, the EU Commission had called for an increase in the collection target to 65 per cent from 2025 and 70 per cent from 2030.

The committee also voted for the introduction of a new collection category for batteries from "light means of transport", such as electric bicycles and e-scooters. At least 75 per cent of end-of-life batteries from this category would need to be collected beginning in 2025. In 2030, the collection rate would be raised to 85 per cent.

Higher targets for lithium recovery

In its adopted draft the Committee also calls for significantly higher recycling rates for lithium in the new Battery Regulation. The material-specific minimum recycling rate would be raised to 70 per cent in 2026. From 2030 on, at least 90 per cent of the lithium contained in batteries and accumulators would need to be recovered. The EU Commission's had called for material-specific recycling targets of only 35 per cent for lithium from 2026 and of 70 per cent from 2030.

The European umbrella organisation representing the private sector waste management industry, FEAD criticised the increased lithium recycling targets proposed by the Environment Committee. FEAD President Peter Kurth said, “Material recovery needs to be realistically set up and progressively increased. The levels adopted today for lithium raise concern within our industry, as the needed technologies will not be on the market before 2025. A recovery rate of 90 per cent in 2030 will be problematic."

Committee report scheduled for EP plenary vote in March

Rapporteur Italian MEP Simona Bonafè said that the holistic set of rules laid out in the Regulation would govern an entire product life cycle and "creates a new approach to boost the circularity of batteries and introduces new sustainability standards that should become a benchmark for the entire global battery market."

The report is expected to be adopted by the European Parliament at its plenary session in March and will then form the basis for the body's negotiating position in trilogue talks with the Council.

Our full coverage of the draft adopted by the Environment Committee, including the Committee's position on deposit systems for batteries and reactions from around the industry will appear in the next print and E-Paper editions of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management 4/2022 published on 23 February.