Prices for high recovered paper grades on the move in Italy

Italy’s recovered paper market was for the most part quite balanced in January 2022. While ordinary and deinking grades moved sideways, price increases were observed for the higher grades. Merchants told EUWID that they had felt strong demand from the tissue industry. Order books in the sector had improved and tissue manufacturers had also managed to raise their sales prices, they said. At the same time, high recovered paper grades were reportedly in short supply.

By contrast, prices for ordinary grades did not alter at the start of the year. Suppliers and buyers alike confirmed that corrugated case material manufacturers were enjoying good order books and were consistently buying recovered paper, but did not need material all that urgently because they had started off the year with adequate inventories. A few buyers even tried to push for a price cut in this climate, but their calls fell on deaf ears. After all, the amount of recovered paper on the market was modest, and collection volumes were not especially high in January, some merchants pointed out.

Indeed, as January drew to a close, market players were actually discussing the possibility of raising prices for ordinary grades in February. Merchants noted that February normally was a month of low collection volumes. They also argued that prices for exports to the Far East would likely rise.

