EU consultation on alternative plastics

The European Commission is developing a policy framework for biodegradable, compostable and bio-based plastics and has launched a public consultation which is to provide insight on the subject. Alternative plastics "have the potential to bring advantages over conventional plastics", said EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius at the launch of the consultation. "However, we need to thoroughly assess if these plastics deliver on their promises, and under what conditions." Mr Sinkevičius also underlined the need to "bring clarity to the market, so that consumers and businesses can easily understand the differences between these plastics".

According to the EU Commission, the upcoming policy framework is to address the "sustainability challenges" emerging in connection with the use of alternative plastics. Among other aspects, this includes defining the role of these plastics and identifying the applications where using them makes sense while respecting the principles of the circular economy and waste hierarchy.

The online consultation is open and can be accessed here. Both experts and members of the general public may submit their responses until 15 March.

