German competition authority considers tighter merger controls for Remondis

The German Federal Cartel Office is to consider whether the Rethmann group and its subsidiary Remondis, the country’s largest waste management company, will have to notify even minor acquisitions in the future.

“In some sectors, large companies buy a great number of small companies without the Federal Cartel Office being able to examine the takeovers. This results in a progressive concentration within the market outside the control of the Federal Cartel Office. We are concerned that this might apply to the numerous acquisitions by Rethmann/Remondis in the waste management sector,” the President of the competition authority, Andreas Mundt, said last week.

German lawmakers have, however, reacted to the emergence of this problem. Recent regulatory changes have given the Cartel Office a tool for preventing a narrowing of competition through repeated small acquisitions.This authority may only be exercised where a special inquiry has been completed for the respective sector.

