N+P to expand presence in the UK with backing of Mercuria

As part of its larger efforts to expand its strategic footprint in the UK, the Dutch alternative fuels specialist N+P has purchased the Crayford Material Recycling Facility (MRF) from Viridor for an undisclosed sum. According to N+P, the acquisition of the sorting plant located near London is the first of a series of investments totalling around £75m, equivalent to around €90m, that the company plans for the UK this year, after expenditures on a similar scale made last year. Across its businesses, N+P said it planned overall investment of £200m in 2021-2022.

"N+P’s rationale for acquiring the London location is driven by the company’s desire to expand production in locations throughout the UK and diversify its activities," said Stijn Jennissen, N+P's chief commercial officer.

According to Viridor, the Crayford plant processes municipal and commercial dry mixed materials including paper, card, plastic bottles, cans and glass. N+P anticipates "significant synergies due to existing site infrastructure and the expertise of the onsite management teams". The MRF's new owner expects to increase the volume of waste material processed at the site from 330,000 tonnes per year to over 500,000 tonnes.

As it increases its waste intake and processing capacity across its business, N+P also plans to grow its alternative fuel production capacity. The company aims to add 13 production plants to its operations in Europe by 2026, producing over 5 million tonnes of alternative fuels a year.

Third site acquired since 2021 launch of strategic partnership with Mercuria

The current "expansion drive" follows the establishment of a partnership with the Switzerland-based multinational commodities trader Mercuria Energy Trading in April of last year. Jean-François Steels, vice president of energy transition at Mercuria, described the partnership as a "key enabler" of the company's strategy to support customers in moving away from coal.

According to N+P, the Crayford MRF is the third site it has acquired since it entered the partnership with Mercuria and its headcount has grown fourfold in that time. Late last year, N+P had also acquired a lightweight packaging sorting facility in Rotterdam from Prezero, Lidl's waste management sister company. At the time, N+P said it was actively pursuing additional acquisitions. It also acquired the freehold for the property on which its Teesside alternative fuel processing site is located.

