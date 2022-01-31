Renewi upgrades earnings forecast

The Dutch-British waste management company Renewi has made a "material upgrade to expectations" for its underlying operating earnings in the current financial year. In a trading update released on Friday, Renewi attributed the anticipated upturn to strong performance in the third quarter of its financial year ending on 31 March and continuing high recyclate prices. For the full 2021/22 financial year, the company now expects to post underlying earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of at least €120m, with recyclate margins expected to contribute around €40m of additional Ebit. In the financial year 2020/21, Renewi’s underlying Ebit had stood at €73m on revenue of €1.69bn.

Higher recyclate prices had buoyed the performance of Renewi's “Commercial Waste” division, which comprises its non-hazardous commercial, industrial and municipal waste operations in the Benelux region. Without the price increases, the division would have seen revenues slip, as waste volumes softened, particularly in Covid-impacted sectors such as hospitality "and later-cycle construction". Waste volumes in the Netherlands and Belgium in the third financial quarter were 91 per cent and 93 per cent of prior-year levels, respectively.

Recyclate prices also enabled Renewi’s "Specialties" division to perform in line with expectations. The division houses the company’s e-scrap recycling subsidiary Coolrec, which performed well during the year, and the waste glass processor Maltha, as well as its British municipal waste operations. The municipal operations in UK had continued to benefit from higher recyclate prices, but had also incurred costs resulting from a recycling centre fire in Cumbria in November, according to Renewi.