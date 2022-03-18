Council supports longer transition periods for battery collection, recycling and recycled content targets

The EU member states' environment ministers adopted their "general approach" on the proposed Battery Regulation on Thursday. Compared to the European Commission and the Parliament, they support longer transition periods for the planned increases in minimum collection rates, recycling efficiencies and material-specific recovery quotas. They also call for a later entry into force of the minimum requirements for the incorporation of recycled raw materials in new batteries.

As regards the separate collection target for portable batteries, the Council supports the Commission's proposal to raise the minimum collection rate to 65 per cent. However, while the Commission proposed this rate should be reached by the end of 2025, the EU member states propose a transition period of six years after the new Regulation's entry force. The Council's and the Commission's positions are closer with regard to the deadline for reaching the proposed subsequent target of 70 per cent. The Commission calls for this rate to be achieved by the end of 2030, while the member states support a transition period of eight years after the Regulation's entry into force.

In its vote last week, the European Parliament called for much more ambitious collection targets. The plenary voted in favour of requiring the 70 per cent collection rate to be reached by the end 2025 and the 80 per cent rate by the end of 2030.

Both the EU Parliament and the Council support for the introduction of a new battery category, batteries from "light means of transport" (LMT). However, the EU member states are much more cautious when it comes to setting a collection target for these batteries. They call for a minimum quota of 54 per cent which is to be reached only eight years after the new Regulation comes into force. The Parliament had called for a minimum rate of 75 per cent to be reached by the end of 2025 and of 85 per cent by the end of 2030.

No mention of deposit return systems

Calls from waste management and recycling industry representatives for the introduction of a deposit return system for certain batteries in order to help prevent fires were apparently not heeded by the environment ministers. While the EU Parliament had at least called for the introduction of a deposit on portable batteries to be "considered" by 2025, there is no mention of deposit return systems in the general approach adopted by the Council.

Following Thursday's decision, the Council and Parliament will now start "trilogue" negotiations chaired by the EU Commission to work out a compromise text for the new Battery Regulation. At the Council meeting, EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said he was confident that a deal would be reached in the coming months.

Read more about the Environment Council's position on recycling efficiencies and material-specific recovery targets, changes in the calculation method for the collection of portable batteries and batteries, and on rules related to the transfrontier shipment of waste batteries in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management 06/2022 out on 23 March.