Carbios and Indorama Ventures plan to build PET recycling plant in East of France

The French company Carbios is partnering with the Thai PET manufacturer Indorama Ventures to build its first industrial-scale plant for enzymatic PET recycling. Slated for commissioning in 2025, the facility will have an annual processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of PET waste. The project is still subject to the award of building and operating permits and to the "terms and conditions remaining to be defined for this collaboration", Carbios and Indorama Ventures said in late February.

Indorama’s site in Longlaville in eastern France, close to the border with Luxembourg, has been selected as the location for this plant. According to the partners, the project will entail an investment of €150m for Carbios’ technology, including an additional purification step integrated into the process. Another estimated €50m had been earmarked for preparing infrastructure, the companies announced.

Carbios anticipates that the French government and the Grand Est region will provide financial support for the project, subject to approval by the European Commission under state aid law and the closing of agreements to this effect. The partners will now conduct technical and economic feasibility studies for the planned facility in the next months.