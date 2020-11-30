China issues final ban on solid waste imports

China has now finalised its ban on waste imports, which has long been planned for 1 January 2021. In an announcement released on 25 November, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said that all imports of solid waste will be forbidden as of the end of the current year.

Import permits for wastes to be recycled that were issued for this year can be used only until the end of December at which time they will expire automatically. The MEE said it was no longer accepting or approving applications for new import licenses.

China will continue to permit the import of just a few high-value waste materials under its alternative "recycled raw materials regime". At the beginning of November, just two months before the beginning of the total ban, the Chinese government began allowing imports under this system for high-grade aluminium, copper and brass scrap grades meeting national quality standards. A standard for ferrous scrap is reportedly due out by the end of 2020.