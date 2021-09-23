Business» More news on Business

Augean to sell for £390m after auction

23.09.2021 − British waste management company Augean is to be acquired by Eleia following an auction procedure held yesterday. Eleia, the special-purpose vehicle formed fund managers Ancala Partners and Fiera...» more

Markets

Transport issues dominate the UK recovered paper market

22.09.2021 − A lack of transport capacity for freight by sea and land, due to the severe shortage of drivers for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and the international maritime transportation crisis, continues to...» more
Policy

EEA recommends eco-design and producer responsibility for renewable energy infrastructure

01.09.2021 − It is estimated that waste arisings from end of life renewable energy facilities and equipment will reach 30 times current levels in just ten years.» more