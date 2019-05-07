The Austrian company eWaste Umweltconsulting GmbH wants to advise the Chinese state-owned company CEHL on potential investment opportunities on the European waste market. A memorandum of understanding laying out the terms of the cooperation was signed by the CEOs of the two companies at the end of April. The signing took place at a business forum in Beijing in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the consultancy said.

According to eWaste, the first activities under the MOU are already in preparation. The Linz-based company organises a delegation trip for CEHL to Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland in June. The trip is also to be the starting point for eWaste's first concrete projects in cooperation with CEHL.

According to eWaste, the Hong Kong listed company Capital Environment Holdings Ltd. (CEHL) is committed to investing sustainably in the circular economy in Asia, the Pacific region and Europe in the interests of environmental and climate protection. As part of China's new Belt and Road initiative, CEHL is to be active in integrated waste management both nationally and internationally. The company already ranks among the market leaders in the People's Republic and in New Zealand, according to eWaste. Energy from waste is among CEHL's core activities.