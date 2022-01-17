Eastman to invest up to $1bn in chemical recycling project in France

The chemical company Eastman is planning to invest the equivalent of around €876m in France to advance the "molecular recycling" of plastic waste. The planned facility will employ Eastman's "polyester renewal technology" to recycle up to 160,000 tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle waste plastics that are currently incinerated. The recycled output will have the same quality as virgin material but a significantly lower carbon footprint, the company announced on Monday.

According to Eastman, the multi-phase project will consist of several units for waste preparation, a methanolysis unit for the depolymerisation of the waste and polymer lines for the subsequent production of "first-quality materials" for use in speciality, packaging and textile applications.

Eastman also plans to create an innovation centre for molecular recycling processes that will enable France to "to sustain a leadership role in the circular economy". The centre will promote alternative recycling processes and applications to reduce the incineration of plastic waste and save fossil fuels.