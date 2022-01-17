Eastman to invest up to $1bn in chemical recycling project in France
The chemical company Eastman is planning to invest the equivalent of around €876m in France to advance the "molecular recycling" of plastic waste. The planned facility will employ Eastman's "polyester renewal technology" to recycle up to 160,000 tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle waste plastics that are currently incinerated. The recycled output will have the same quality as virgin material but a significantly lower carbon footprint, the company announced on Monday.
According to Eastman, the multi-phase project will consist of several units for waste preparation, a methanolysis unit for the depolymerisation of the waste and polymer lines for the subsequent production of "first-quality materials" for use in speciality, packaging and textile applications.
Eastman also plans to create an innovation centre for molecular recycling processes that will enable France to "to sustain a leadership role in the circular economy". The centre will promote alternative recycling processes and applications to reduce the incineration of plastic waste and save fossil fuels.
ZWE criticises delay in including waste incineration in EU ETS scope − next