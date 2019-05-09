The European Commission has no competition concerns regarding the investment company DIF Management's plans to acquire a stake in the company owning the waste to energy plant in Dublin. According to the EU authority, there is no overlap in the activities of the parties.

The company which operates the plant is currently held by a 50/50 joint venture between the US waste incineration specialist Covanta and the financial investor Green Investment Group (GIG), which specialises in green energy. The parties do not plan to provide further information before the closing of the deal.

The waste incineration plant on Dublin's Poolbeg peninsula has a treatment capacity of around 600,000 tonnes of residual waste per year and became fully operational in 2017. It is run under a concession agreement with the city of Dublin. The project was originally developed by Covanta, which entered the joint venture with GIG at the beginning of 2018. GIG is part of the Australian Macquarie banking group. DIF Management is a Dutch fund management company focusing on infrastructure.