EU Commission warns of sanctions for failure to fully transpose waste package

Almost a year after the transposition deadline, many EU member states have yet to fully incorporate the provisions of the EU's waste package legislation into national law. In response, the European Commission will send these 18 governments a second warning in the form of a reasoned opinion, setting them a deadline of two months to comply with their obligations under EU law, the Brussels body announced on Wednesday. The deadline for transposing 2018's wide-ranging revisions of EU waste law passed on 5 July of last year.

In its statement on its latest round of infringement decisions, the Commission said it was taking action against 17 member states for incomplete transposition of the revised Waste Framework Directive 2018/851. These are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia. The EU Commission did not go into detail on the implementation status of the countries involved or explain in the statement the gaps and deficiencies that would need to be eliminated.

The modifications laid down in the Landfill Directive 2018/850 still have to be fully implemented in a group of thirteen member states. It includes Austria, Belgium, the Czechi Republic, Estonia, Greece, Finland, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Romania and Slovakia.

Thirteen member states can also expect unwelcome mail from Brussels regarding transposition of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive 2018/852. According to the Commission, transposition is still incomplete in Austria, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

The amendments to the three Directives on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and batteries, which were adopted as part of the 2018 waste package, have also not yet been transposed by all member states. The European Commission announced that it would send reasoned opinions to seven countries, namely Belgium, Greece, Finland, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovakia.